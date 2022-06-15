Ceredigion youngsters encouraged to apply for bursary

Young people in Ceredigion are being encouraged to apply for a £1,000 bursary to help support their future aspirations.

The money has been made available by West Wales Holiday Cottages and the application process is to be conducted by Ceredigion Youth Services.

The purpose of the bursary is to provide a £1,000 opportunity which young people aged 11-25 can apply for, to help them with their future aspirations.

The successful application(s) will be chosen by Ceredigion Youth Forum, which is a panel made up of young people from all over Ceredigion.

Gwion Bowen, Ceredigion Youth Service’s Children and Young People’s Participation Officer said: “We are very grateful and appreciative to West Wales Holiday Cottages for providing us with this opportunity for young people in Ceredigion again this year. Like ourselves, West Wales Holiday Cottages recognise that many young people living in Ceredigion may experience difficulties in accessing training, support and social activities due to socio-economic issues. The bursary was extremely successful last year, with three young people gaining financial support to help them with their projects. We hope that the bursary is a success again this year, and that it will benefit a young person or people in Ceredigion.”