An Adpar woman has been handed a suspended jail sentence after admitting possession of ketamine with intent to supply.
Elin Camden, of 6 Teifi Terrace, appeared for sentencing before Aberystwyth Magistrates’ Court on 25 February.
The 33-year-old had pleaded guilty at an earlier hearing to a charge of possession of ketamine with intent to supply in Ceredigion between 21 July and 12 October 2023.
Camden also admitted possession of 19.52g of ketamine at Riverside Café in Adpar on 19 August last year.
Magistrates handed Camden a 26 week jail sentence, suspended for 18 months due to a “realistic prospect of rehabilitation.”
She was also handed a community order to include 100 hours of unpaid work and up to 20 days of rehabilitation activities.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.