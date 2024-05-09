Young people in Ceredigion are being offered the chance to win a £1,500 bursary to help with their future aspirations.
The bursary is funded by West Wales Holiday Cottages and aimed at providing young people aged between 11 and 25 with a chance to receive £1,500 to help with their future aspirations.
The successful applicant(s) will be chosen by Ceredigion Youth Forum, which is a panel made up of young people from Ceredigion.
Gwion Bowen, Senior Children and Young People’s Participation Officer, said: “Like ourselves, West Wales Holiday Cottages recognise that many young people living in Ceredigion may experience difficulties in accessing training, support and social activities due to socio-economic issues.
“The bursary was extremely successful last year, with three young people gaining financial support to help them with their projects. We hope that the bursary is a success again this year, and that it will benefit young people in Ceredigion.”
Cllr Wyn Thomas, Cabinet Member for Lifelong Learning added: “This bursary is transformative and is designed to empower and uplift young people in Ceredigion.”
The closing date for applications is midnight on 22 July. Contact Gwion Bowen on 07790 812939 or e-mail [email protected] for an application form.