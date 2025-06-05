TV stars Bob Mortimer and Paul Whitehouse have been spotted in Ceredigion.
Helena Worth sent in photographs of them with her husband, Adam.
They were spotted in the Ty Glyn area on Monday, 2 June, whilst filming nearby for their programme, ‘Gone Fishing’.
“My fishing fan husband Adam couldn't wait to meet them,” said Helena.
“He said they were very friendly, and Bob said jokingly 'are you taking a photo of me?' and put his arm around Adam.”
Adam said: “I used to watch ‘Shooting Stars’ which was really funny, and their fishing series which I watch regularly, so I was excited to meet them.
“How would you feel if you met someone who you'd been watching on TV for years? That's how I felt.”
Mortimer & Whitehouse: Gone Fishing is currently filming its eighth season and has been widely praised for its warmth and charm.
The BBC describes the show as "Two friends, beautiful places and a good natter.
"Bob Mortimer and Paul Whitehouse go on a life-affirming, funny journey, sharing their changed outlooks and trying to land a catch."
