Ceredigion Youth Council have had the opportunity to put questions to a panel of local decision makers at a recent event.
The youngsters held the Question Time style event at the council chambers in Penmorfa, asking questions regarding issues which affect young people in the county.
The panel members were Ceredigion Preseli MP Ben Lake; Elen James, Chief Education Officer, Ceredigion County Council; Sara Jermin, Deputy Commissioner and Head of Engagement, Children’s Commissioner for Wales Office and Councillor Bryan Davies, Leader of Ceredigion County Council.
As a result of the youth ballot ‘Rhoi dy Farn Ceredigion’ held in March 2024, where more than 2,000 local young people, aged between 11 and 18, voted on issues that matter most to them, a series of questions were prepared and presented to the panel by members of Ceredigion Youth Council.
The questions posed focused on the main topics that were raised earlier in the year, including transport, the cost of living crisis, mental health and wellbeing and affordable housing.
Aeron Dafydd, Ceredigion’s Member of Youth Parliament said: “This successful event has been a key opportunity for young people across Ceredigion to share their opinion on current issues.
“It was a privilege to chair this event where a variety of responses were received from the panel. I hope that the panellists will continue to consult and consider the views of young people in Ceredigion.”
Cllr Bryan Davies, Leader of Ceredigion County Council said: “It was a pleasure to be a part of the panel to discuss important themes affecting young people in our county.
“The standard and maturity of the discussion was exceptional, which is very encouraging for the future of Ceredigion.”
The event was opened and closed by Rosa Waby, Chair of Ceredigion Youth Council 2023-24 and pupil at Ysgol Gyfun Penweddig.
The event was hosted by Aeron Dafydd, Ceredigion’s Member of UK Youth Parliament 2023-24 and Ysgol Bro Teifi pupil.
The Aberaeron question and answer event was held on 12 July and is the seventh year the Youth Council has organised such an event.