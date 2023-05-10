Did you know that there are 16 gardens in Ceredigion that open for charity through the National Garden Scheme?
Last year they raised over £14,000 through garden entry fees, teas and plant sales. The gardens are all different and change through the seasons.
An NGS booklet, covering gardens from Anglesey to Pembrokeshire, is currently appearing in garden centres, cafes, hardware stores, libraries etc but below is a summary list of Ceredigion gardens for you to visit.
- Bryngwyn, Capel Seion, SY23 4EE, 01970 880760, Saturday, 13 May and Saturday, 17 May (1.30pm to 5.30pm).
- Bwlch y Geuffordd, New Cross, SY23 4LY, Sunday, 14 May (10.30am to 4.30pm).
- Penybont, Llanafan, SY23 4BJ, 01974 261737, Sunday, 21 May (11am to 5pm).
- Rhos Villa, Llanddewi Brefi, SY25 6PA, Sunday, 4 June (11am to 4.30pm).
- Ffynon Las, Ffosyffin, SA46 0HB, 01545 571687, Sunday, 11 June (12pm to 4pm).
- Llanllyr, Talsarn, SA48 8QB, 01570 470900, Sunday, 18 June (2pm to 6pm).
- Yr Efail, Llanio Rd, Tregaron, SY25 6PU, 01974 299370, Sunday, 28 May (10am to 4.30pm).
- Bryngwyn, Capel Seion, SY23 4EE, 01970 880760, Monday, 19 June (1.30pm to 5.30pm).
- Ysgoldy’r Cwrt, Llangeitho, SY25 6QJ, 01974 821542, Sunday, 25 June (11am to 5pm).
- Brynmeheryn, Ystrad Meurig, SY25 6AH, [email protected], Saturday, 8 July (12pm to 4.30pm).
- Cae Hir Gardens, Cribyn, SA48 7NG, 01570 471116, Sunday, 9 July (10am to 5pm).
- Aberystwyth Allotments, Fifth Avenue, Penparcau, SY23 1QT, Sunday, 2 July (1pm to 5pm).
- Yr Efail, Llanio Rd, Tregaron, SY25 6PU, 01974 299370, Sunday, 23 July (1pm to 5pm).
- Penybont, Llanafan, SY23 4BJ, 01974 261737, Sunday, 6 August (11am to 5pm).
- Bryngwyn, Capel Seion, SY23 4EE, 01970 880760, Monday, 28 August and Wednesday, 30 August (1.30pm to 5.30pm).
Gardens open by arrangement
- Bwlch y Geuffordd Gardens, Bronant, SY23 4JD, 01974 251559, 364 days a year.
- Yr Efail, Llanio Rd, Tregaron, SY25 6PU, 01974 299370, 13 February to 31 August.
- Llanllyr, Talsarn, SA48 8QB, 01570 470900, April to September.
- Ysgoldy’r Cwrt, Llangeitho, SY25 6QJ, 01974 821542, April to October.
- Ffynnon Las, Ffosyffin, SA46 0HB, 01545 571687, 29 April to 17 June.
- Penybont, Llanafan, SY23 4BJ, 01974 261737, May to August.
- Tanffordd, Swyddffynnon, SY25 6AW, 07872 451821, May to September.
- Bryngwyn, Capel Seion, SY23 4EE, 01970 880760, 16 May to 30 June.
- Melindwr Valley Bees, Tynyffordd Isaf, Capel Bangor, SY23 3NW, 01970 880534, 31 May to 7 August.
- Delfryn, Llanddewi Brefi, SY25 6SB, [email protected], June to September.
- Brynmeheryn Tynygraig, Ystrad Meurig, SY25 6AH, [email protected], 15 July to 29 July.
- Pencnwc, Penuwch, SY25 6RE, 01974 821413.
