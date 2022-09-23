Chance to meet artist at Cletwr
By Julie McNicholls Vale | Deputy news editor |
@JulieCambrian[email protected]
Saturday 24th September 2022 12:00 pm
Share
Meet the man behind the camera - photographer John Ibbotson will be at Cletwr tomorrow (John Ibbotson )
Subscribe newsletter
Subscribe to our email and get updates right in your inbox.
YOU can meet the artist in the Cwtch at Cletwr tomorrow (Sunday), when Borth photographer John Ibbotson, will discuss his latest exhibition.
He has a number of images on display at Cletwr, and will be on hand to discuss his work tomorrow, Sunday, 25 September, between 2.30pm and 3.30pm.
The event, at the venue in Tre’r Ddol, near Machynlleth, is free to attend.
“Join us for tea and cake to find out more about John’s inspirations on the Natural Resources Wales raised bog site of Cors Fochno,” a Cletwr spokesperson said.
“All welcome.”
John’s latest exhibition, the fabulously titled A Year on the Bog, opened at Cletwr on 6 September and runs until 1 November.
One of the images John has shared for this show (John Ibbotson )
As we continue to protect and grow quality local journalism, Cambrian News is considering experimenting in the future with some form of paid-for content on our website.
If you’d like to help shape how that may look and secure some free credits if we do go live then please register here.
If you’d like to help shape how that may look and secure some free credits if we do go live then please register here.
CommentsTo leave a comment you need to create an account. |