Stunning photos showing Machynlleth’s Heol Maengwyn have returned to community ownership thanks to the legacy of one late Councillor.
The photos show sepia images of Machynlleth in another time - dated to 1898, they are a glimpse into the past, showing old cars parked on the wide high street, an old fashioned fueling station, gravel pavements, and striped awnings over shop fronts.
Other photos show some of Machynlleth’s most treasured institutions, such as Owain Glyndwr’s parliament house, the iconic Victorian clocktower, and Y Plas Georgian mansion back in its heyday, as well as businesses people will recognise today, including the White Lion pub, still running today as a pub and hotel.
The photos had come down from the walls of the Dyfi Valley Health Centre and were due to be sold earlier this year when the group at Machynlleth Gerddi Bro Ddyfi Gardens got involved.
They purchased the photos in memory of the beloved, long-standing Councillor Michael Williams, who was a supporter of the Gardens group and community champion of many causes.
The photos have been donated to the Machynlleth Library, another institution Cllr Williams, who passed last year, was a staunch advocate of, where they are now on display for all to see.
A spokesperson for the Gerddi Bro Ddyfi Gardens said: “A Christmas present for Machynlleth.
“Twelve photographs, originally displayed at our local hospital, were donated on behalf of Michael Williams, a former trustee of Gerddi Bro Ddyfi Gardens, by the charity at Y Plas.
“They are on display on the walls of Machynlleth Library for everyone to view.
Happy Christmas and an amazing New Year from Gerddi Bro Ddyfi Gardens.”
The photos are on display at Machynlleth Library, which is open to the public from Monday to Saturday each week.
