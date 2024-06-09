North Wales clubs, groups and schools are invited to enter the Big Summer Challenge 2024.
North Wales Police and North Wales Fire and Rescue Service have launched the challenge, giving people youngsters a chance to complete a project over summer that will better their community in some way.
“We’re calling on schools, colleges, youth groups and clubs to come up with innovative ideas to keep people safe or benefit people and places in their community,” a challenge spokesperson said.
This is a great way to make an impact in the community and be in with a chance of winning money. First prize is £750, second is £500, third, £250 and there are more prizes up for grabs!
For more, visit https://orlo.uk/J6LWF