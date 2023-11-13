Welsh Congregational Chapels in Ceredigion and Carmarthenshire came together for a special Sunday event.
People gathered at the Urdd Centre in Llangrannog to take part in a service and activities celebrating the Sunday Schools, friendship and community spirit.
The following Sunday Schools took part: Tabernacle, Pencader; Pencae, Llanarth; Llwyncelyn; Glynarthen; and Pisgah, Talgarreg; with the adults also taking part in the fellowship and the activities.
Nigel Davies delivered a meaningful lesson through his message from the word of the Lord.
Following worship everyone enjoyed all the activities at the Urdd Centre, which was funded through support by the Ceredigion Welsh Independent Churches (Cwrdd Chwarter Cyfundeb Ceredigion), their young people’s fund and the Welsh Committee of The World’s Day of Prayer Group.
Representatives from the churches would like to thank all who supported to ensure an enjoyable successful day.
