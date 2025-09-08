Three charities have benefited to a total of more than £6,000 raised by the Welsh National Tractor Road Run (WNTRR).
On Saturday 6 September, representatives from the Wales Air Ambulance, Cardigan First Responders and Crymych First Responders gathered at Awenfryn, Glanrhyd to receive £2,018 each, the proceeds of the charity event, which moves around Wales every year.
WNTRR co-founders, brother and sister, John & Anne Bates approached Dai Rees, who formed a small committee of Alun Owens, Keith and Kevin Evans, Sion Morgan and Peter Lewis, under the name the North Pembrokeshire Tractor Enthusiasts to organise the run.
The enthusiasts decided to support charities that serve the local immediate area of North Pembrokeshire and South Ceredigion.
The photos show Ann Evans of the Wales Air Ambulance, Glyn Vaughan of Crymych First Responders and Gareth Hands and Jason Davies of the Cardigan Mid & West Wales Fire Service as the Cardigan First Responders receiving their cheques.
Held on Sunday 15 June, the event attracted over 260 tractors congregating at Glanrhyd for the eleventh running of the annual Run.
The Run of 35 miles started from Awenfryn, Glanrhyd (by kind permission of the Evans Family) the tractors took in the spectacular coastal views, as well as the beautiful countryside the North Pembrokeshire area of the Preselis.
The tractors toured the communities of Monnington, Croes-y-Fran, Moylgrove, Ceibwer Beach, Berry Hill, Newport, Cwm Gwaun, Pontfaen with a lunch break at Penralltddu (by kind permission of the Davies Family), Croes Ffordd, Greenway, Bwlch Gwynt, Tafarn-y-Bwlch, Llwynhirion, Felindre, Post-Goch before returning to Awenfryn.
The WNTRR and the North Pembrokeshire Tractor Enthusiasts would like to thank all participants, marshals, helpers and sponsor for making the event such a success.
Next year sees the event move to the Llyn Pennisula and Pwllheli on the 31 May, 2026.
