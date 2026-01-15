The founder of a Lampeter craft shop has been recognised as one of the UK’s 100 most inspiring female entrepreneurs.
Jan Martin, founder of craft shop The Snail of Happiness, founded her business in 2022 will be featured alongside leading female founders from across the country as part of Small Business Britain’s f:Entrepreneur #IAlso100 campaign, which celebrates the multi-achievements of women running businesses in the UK.
The campaign celebrates 100 exceptional women across the UK who are driving innovation, growth, and positive impact in their communities, while running successful businesses.
Jan is being recognised for her achievements in creating a business based on the ideas of sustainability and the circular economy that encourage crafters to use pre-loved materials or natural fibres in order to reduce their environmental impact.
The Snail of Happiness is situated on College Street in Lampeter.
Her commitment to supporting the local community, both individuals and charities, as well as spreading the word about what individuals can do to live a greener life, through her public speaking, have also both been praised.
On being featured in this year’s #IAlso100 lineup, Jan said: “It’s a real honour to be selected for the f:entrepreneur list out of the thousands of amazing women running small businesses in the UK.
“Operating a high street shop is a real challenge in the current economic climate and doing this whilst based on a foundation of sustainability, avoiding greenwash, seems to be a rare approach.
“I hope that the publicity that will come from this will not only help our business to grow, but also demonstrate to others what is possible when the environment is at the heart of your business.
“This follows on from a brilliant year in 2025 when the shop was shortlisted for several national awards as well as the Caru Ceredigion Retail Award”.
