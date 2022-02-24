Charity 10k raises more than £2,000 for Bronglais appeal

Organisers of the Aberystwyth 10K race have handed over a cheque for more than £2,000 raised for the Bronglais Chemo Appeal.

The appeal was chosen to be the sole beneficiary of the race, which is held annually in December to raise money for local charities.

A total of 444 runners took part in the race on 5 December 2021 and race director Anita Worthing said they were pleased that a total of £2,064 had been raised and that Bronglais Chemo Appeal was benefitting from the proceeds.

It has also been confirmed that the proceeds of the 2022 race will go to the appeal and that the Cambrian News will continue as official race sponsor.

“Cancer care has been at the heart of fundraising for the Aberystwyth Charity 10k since its start in the 1990s.

“The race founder, Carl Williams, was also a big supporter of Bronglais Hospital’s chemotherapy unit so it is fitting that the 2021 race proceeds should go to the Bronglais Chemo Appeal,” said Anita.

Cambrian News Editor Mick O’Reilly added: “We are pleased to confirm that the Cambrian News will continue to be official race sponsor for the 2022 Aberystwyth Charity 10K and it is good news that the Bronglais Chemo Appeal has been chosen to be the recipient for the race proceeds for the second consecutive year.”

The Bronglais Chemo Appeal is aiming to raise £500,000 for a purpose-built chemotherapy day unit at Bronglais Hospital in Aberystwyth.

A new unit will make a real difference to the lives of people from Ceredigion, Gwynedd and Powys receiving anti-cancer treatment.