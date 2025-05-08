Women's Institute members from across Ceredigion have hand knitted an crocheted poppies to create this display which is located on Aberystwyth's castle grounds.
The installation comprises of hundreds of hand-crafted poppies, attached to the wire frame by Lesley Jones Felinfach WI who created the stunning design.
Ceredigion WI says it is proud to commemorate the 80th Anniversary of VE Day and acknowledge the sacrifices of so many and the part played by women in the war effort.
Several WIs have created their own displays in villages throughout Ceredigion.
Also poppies are displayed at WI office on Cambrian Place, Aberystwyth.