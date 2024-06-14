For decades, Gwen 'Ty Brics' Davies, pictured, held court and greeted many a passersby from a bench in front of her home in Bow Street at the Clarach Road junction.
She passed away in January, aged 83 after a brief battle with cancer.
Thanks to the contributions and donations from her family and wide circle of friends, a donation of more than £400 has been made to the Chemo Day Unit appeal at Bronglais Hospital in Aberystwyth.
The Welsh Black is aiming to raise £2,000 for the Chemo Day Unit appeal at Bronglais Hospital in Aberystwyth through a series of Quiz Nights and raffles at its regular Bingo nights.
The Bank of Santander has generously greed to match every pound raised like for like up to that target. So far, the pub has raised almost £500.
The next Bingo night is on Wednesday, 19 June at 7:30pm, with six games costing £10. The pub will then host another Bingo night on 3 July, with the monthly quiz on 10 July. Entry to the Quiz Night is £3 per player with a maximum of four on a team. Phones are strictly banned during the quiz, which commences at 7:45pm, and participants deem the questions to be the hardest and most challenging in Ceredigion. Advance booking for both Bingo and Quiz nights is highly recommended.