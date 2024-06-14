The next Bingo night is on Wednesday, 19 June at 7:30pm, with six games costing £10. The pub will then host another Bingo night on 3 July, with the monthly quiz on 10 July. Entry to the Quiz Night is £3 per player with a maximum of four on a team. Phones are strictly banned during the quiz, which commences at 7:45pm, and participants deem the questions to be the hardest and most challenging in Ceredigion. Advance booking for both Bingo and Quiz nights is highly recommended.