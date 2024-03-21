Thousands of pounds raised at a concert last November have been donated to Parkinson's UK Cymru and the Wales Air Ambulance.
The concert was held in memory of Morgan and Catherine Vaughan, Pall Mall, Tywyn, raising £9,000 to be split equally between the charities.
The internationally renowned opera singer, Rhys Meirion, shared the stage with one of Wales greatest choirs, Cantorion Gogledd Cymru.
Richard Vaughan, Elizabeth Jarvis and all the family wish to thank everyone for all the help they received in organising this concert and for everyone's support - locally and beyond - who contributed financially or with their presence on the evening.
“It was an amazing concert which was thoroughly enjoyed by all,” they said.