Dyfed-Powys Police has seen more than 500 of its officers injured while on duty in the last three years, with 50 per cent caused by physical assaults.
According to the Police Federation of England and Wales (PFEW) which represents police officers, forces are being “pushed to breaking point and enough is enough.”
New data obtained by Accident at Work Claim UK through Freedom of Information requests reveals that between 2022 and 2024, a total of 516 Dyfed-Powys police officer injuries were recorded.
Physical assaults were the leading cause, accounting for 256 cases (50 per cent) since 2022.
Injuries caused while handling lifting or carrying were the second most common injury cause, resulting in 84 incidents while a further 49 officer injuries were from slips, trips or falls.
The figures underline a rising trend in officer harm that has sparked renewed calls for improved workplace safety measures and support services.
Earlier this month the PFEW launched the ‘Copped Enough Campaign’ in the fight it says, for police officers’ right to fair pay, safe conditions, and respect.
“32 officers are violently assaulted every day - and the numbers are rising,” a PFEW spokesperson said.
“The police officers who protect communities are being pushed to breaking point. Real-terms pay cuts of up to 21%, rising assaults, daily trauma and risk, they run towards danger - but their pay doesn’t cover running a household. Enough is enough.”
In terms of financial redress, Dyfed-Powys Police data revealed that the number of compensation claims filed by injured officers also increased in the last three years, with 3 claims submitted in 2024 - up from one in 2022 and one in 2023.
In the last three years, the figures show, the force has paid out a total of £18,205.03 in compensation settling officer injury claims.