While the article was very detailed, I thought it failed to put in plain language what is the crux of the problem. It is simply this. If the gutter downpipes from your house goes into the same gully outlet as your bath/kitchen and then the public sewer, your house is very much part of the problem and very often there is something that you can do about it. You can check this by lifting a sewage system manhole cover when it’s raining and see if fresh water is pouring into the sewer.