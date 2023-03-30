Portmeirion chef Mark Threadgill battled hard once again to impress the judges in last night's episode of the Great British Menu.
Wednesday night's episode saw all eight regional finalists compete against each other for the chance to cook the main course at a banquet in Brighton.
After finishing last yesterday with his fish, Wales champion Mark was determined to do better.
He decided to cook duck three ways, and hoped his efforts would ensure a better score. Joining the judges was guest judge, Lenny Henry.
When Mark last cooked his main course for the judges, they said it wasn't generous enough for a banquet, so the Portmeirion chef made some changes.
"I've added a confit duck leg," he explained.
He also produced some illustrations for the judges to better understand the story behind the dish. It was inspired by the ancient Welsh fable of King Branwen who lost his head after a battle, something the judges thought might put them off their food. Titled 'The King's Last Feast', Mark's dish impressed some of the judges, but said they wanted more and acknowledged issues with some elements. His fellow chefs said it tasted good, with one praising Mark for producing his best dish so far.
But it wasn't enough for the judges who, once again, put Mark in last place.
"The standard was so high. It just hasn't been my day today again," Mark said.
Mark has one more chance tonight to get on the banquet menu with his dessert.
See Great British Menu on BBC Two tonight at 8pm.