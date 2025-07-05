A fire has broken out at a hotel in the centre of Blaenau Ffestiniog.
Emergency servicess are on the scene tackling the blaze at the Queen's Hotel on High Street.
The area around the Queen's Hotel has been cordoned off as fire crews aim to get the fire under control.
Local county councillor Elfed Wyn ap Elwyn said: "The Queens Pub is on fire and the high street is closed - get in touch if you are concerned, I will be on the street - 07407028085."
Cllr ap Elwyn added: “I have spoken to the Reverend Roland Barnes, the Church hall will be open to everyone who wants shelter because of the fire.”
Traffic Wales says the A470, Church Street in Blaenau Ffestiniog is closed in both directions and advises people to avoid the area.
Canolfan Gymdeithasol Bro Ffestiniog has opened its doors, saying on social media: “We are opening the Community centre for anyone who needs shelter after the fire in Queens Hotel Please share!!If you need anything please send us a message!”
More as we get it.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.