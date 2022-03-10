Children aged 5 to 11 invited for first Covid-19 vaccine

Children aged 5 to 11 across Ceredigion, as well as Carmarthenshire and Pembrokeshire, will now be able to get their first vaccine ( Medicspot )

Children aged 5 to 11 across Hywel Dda are now being offered their first Covid-19 vaccine.

People living in Carmarthenshire, Ceredigion and Pembrokeshire with parental responsibilities for children aged 5 to 11 can now book an appointment for their child’s first Covid-19 vaccine.

Unlike the rollout of the vaccine to other age groups, appointments won’t be automatically issued for 5-11 years olds by Hywel Dda University Health Board (UHB). Instead, parents are asked to book a time and location convenient for them by calling 0300 303 8322 or by completing this request form https://forms.office.com/r/Rn7Tifwj6S

The Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation (JCVI), the independent group of experts that advises UK health departments on immunisation, has advised all children aged 5 to 11 should be offered 2 doses of the children’s Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine at least 12 weeks apart.

The purpose of this offer is to give children the best chance of increasing their protection against severe Covid-19 in advance of any potential future wave of Covid-19.

For most children, Covid-19 is a mild illness and rarely leads to complications. Rates of hospitalisation, admission to intensive care and death are lower in this age group than other age groups. However, small numbers of children may get complications that could result in admission to hospital. This risk is higher if the children have some underlying health conditions.

Bethan Lewis, Interim Assistant Director of Public Health at Hywel Dda UHB, said: “For most children, Covid-19 is a mild illness, but for a small number it can be serious. Getting vaccinated is a safe and effective way to protect them against serious illness and hospitalisation.

“We understand some parents are understandably nervous about their child receiving a Covid-19 vaccination. It’s up to you and your child to make an informed choice about vaccination.

“The first and most important step is to make sure you’re getting information about Covid-19 from trusted sources. You’ll find trusted information about vaccination on the Public Health Wales website phw.nhs.wales/covidvaccine.