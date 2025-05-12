Bronglais Hospital’s Leri Cancer Unit was officially opened on Saturday, 10 May, by the team who care for patients with cancer at the Aberystwyth hospital.
The £3 million unit, funded primarily by charitable income, will provide treatment and care for people with cancer from Ceredigion, North Powys and South Gwynedd.
Patients and their families, fundraisers and donors, hospital staff and members of the local community came together at the official opening celebration on Saturday.
Hosted by BBC Radio Wales presenter Eleri Siôn, guests were treated to songs from Côr Meibion Machynlleth and were able to view the beautiful artwork and poetry integrated into the patient environment.
Speaking at the official opening, Dr Elin Jones, Consultant Oncologist at Bronglais Hospital, said: “I was able to visit the unit as the final touches were put in place and was overcome by the feeling of relief, and pride, that we had eventually realised what seemed to be only a dream at times, the first purpose-built cancer unit at Bronglais Hospital.
“The desire for this unit was obvious when I joined the Bronglais Oncology Team in 2004.
“Thankfully, the enormous generosity of the communities within Ceredigion, Powys and Gwynedd who have donated money in memory of loved ones, by charitable deeds, and events over the last 25 years, have made this possible.
“So today, I'm thanking the tireless work of the project team who have made this happen, but most of all, I'm thanking, truly from the bottom of my heart, the individuals, families, community groups, clubs and organisations, our angels who have been with us for the last 25 years, as it is you, who have made this a unit to serve the community as your friends and loved ones have to face their cancer journey.
“Hopefully patients will now feel they are coming to a unit, befitting of their bravery and humility, a place that they can feel safe.”
Integral to the look and feel of the new unit is the artwork and poetry throughout.
A Public Art Group with staff and patient representatives has worked together over the past couple of years to ensure the artistic vision of ‘drawing on our beautiful environment to help us to nurture our patients by choosing colours, shapes and imagery that reflects the tranquillity and dependability of nature’ was incorporated throughout the unit.
Patients and staff will be fully immersed in the work of Catrin Jones, the lead artist for the unit; Aberystwyth artist and printmaker Marian Haf; Eurig Salisbury, Aberystwyth Town Poet 2023–5; Professor Catrin Webster, Head of Aberystwyth Art School; and Aberystwyth Art School graduate, Molly Brown.
Rachel Bran, Senior Sister of Leri Cancer Unit, said: “Art plays such an important role in creating a calm environment that promotes healing.
“We have been very lucky to have so many incredible, local talents involved in creating a beautiful environment, providing a sense of security, privacy, dignity, and comfort for patients and staff alike.
“I’d like to thank everyone who contributed to our Public Art Group over the past couple of years for your time, creative input and support.”
Patient furniture has been incorporated to compliment the artwork and ‘feel’ of the unit in design and colour choice.
New treatment chairs have been purchased to ensure optimum comfort for patients receiving treatment.
A special thanks is also extended to Hugh, Jean and Jane Lloyd Francis whose generosity has made the refurbishment of the outpatient clinic area within the unit a reality.
Patient care at the unit begins today (Monday), and we’d like to thank patients and their families for their support and understanding over the past year while building works have taken place.
Dr Neil Wooding, Chair of Hywel Dda University Health Board said: “It was humbling to celebrate the official opening of the Leri Cancer Unit with all the people who have been instrumental in making it a reality.
“It is a testament to what can be achieved when a community discovers what it cares about. It has only been possible thanks to generous charitable support from across the region that Bronglais Hospital serves.
“On behalf of the health board, thank you and congratulations all involved. You have ensured those who need care and treatment for cancer now and in the future will be cared for in the best possible environment closest to home.”