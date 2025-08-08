The funding will make a considerable difference in the lives of children and their families by allowing specialised practitioners to work with the children, their families, and other professionals to create a bespoke book all about that child called a communication passport. The communication passport aims to present complex information about the child, which includes photographs and pictures, in a clear, concise, and fun manner, written in the child’s voice. Information is included about what the child likes, what they don’t like, what can trigger distress, and how to help them when they are distressed, what foods they like to eat, what special interests they have and what fun things the child enjoys to do.