A former railway station building at could become an extension to a private house if planners agree.
The building was once the old ticket office, ladies waiting room and toilets for the railway platform at Dyffryn Ardudwy station.
It is attached to what is thought to have been the old station master’s house, which is now a private residence.
An application for the change of use of the redundant former station waiting rooms from A1 (shops) to C3 (residential) as an extension to the existing station house, has been submitted to Eryri National Park Authority planners.
The plans also include construction of a slate pitched roof over open WCs. The brick building, opposite the railway station is on a 67 square metre site. Plans say it is set in a mixed suburban and pasture setting and is close to several caravan sites.
The existing Dyffryn Ardudwy railway station is opposite.
An ecology report had noted that the building had been recently re-roofed in traditional slate and ridge tiles and a number of PV panels had been attached.
The old windows had been replaced with uPVC.
A bat and protected species survey report had concluded that the station building at Dyffryn Ardudwy was “not a bat roost”.
A report added: “It is also worth noting that there is considerable lighting on the platform (west) side of the building at night.
“This would deter light-sensitive species from using this side of the building.”
There was also no sign externally that the building was being used by breeding birds, it noted.
The building is described as brick-built, unrendered and “externally in very good condition”.
A small extension to the north of the building, was the gent’s urinals, however it is now roofless. Inside, the main building is unused and the floor was described as “badly deteriorating”.
