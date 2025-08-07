A charity that helps older people stay in their own homes is looking for entrepreneurs and business people to launch a new commercial venture.
Canllaw, which provides a care and repair service across Gwynedd and Anglesey, is looking to recruit up to six new volunteer board members and create five jobs as part of the expansion.
The organisation, a subsidiary of the Grŵp Cynefin housing association, assists homeowners and tenants in private sector housing aged 60 or over.
Its mission is to enable them to live in comfort, safety and warmth by helping them with all kinds of improvements, adaptations and advice.
The Canllaw board has currently six people on it, and is seeking more members.
Chief Officer Elfyn Owen said the charity wants to appoint a minimum of two and up to six new board members to fill the skills gap created by the new enterprise.
He said: “As well as delivering on our charitable objectives, we have two trading elements in the business.
“The new development is that we are now also installing kitchens and bathrooms on a commercial basis for Grŵp Cynefin in its homes in the two counties.
“We’re looking for entrepreneurs and people with commercial experience or those with a background in construction or the law.
“The charitable side of the operation is carried out by the care and repair team who help older people who are disabled or are vulnerable in some way, providing free advice about home repairs, adaptations or improvements to meet their needs and in some cases we can help them access funding to cover the cost.
“In short we’re looking for people who can contribute and provide strategic leadership to work with Canllaw to enable vulnerable people to stay in their own homes or come home sooner from hospital.”
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.