Choral works are at the core of the classical repertoire and offer some of its greatest music. A fine choir and orchestra, with top-flight soloists, performing this music is a live concert experience like no other. Practical and financial issues mean such performances have become fewer and further away from the big centres – but not in Aberystwyth. The Choral Society’s ‘Christmas Oratorio’ drew a sizeable and enthusiastic audience last January. Keep up the support and make January 22 another night to remember.