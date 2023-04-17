Keeping the great Welsh choral tradition alive, Aberystwyth’s very own Choral Society will perform music by two of the biggest names of all – Handel and Haydn - this Saturday.
The concert, at Aberystwyth Arts Centre, starts at 7,30 pm. Sharing the stage with the choir will be its regular professional orchestra, Sinfonia Cambrensis, four world-class soloists, and international conductor David Russell Hulme.
The centre-piece of the programme is one of Joseph Haydn’s greatest choral masterpieces, popularly known as ‘The Nelson Mass’. Admiral Lord Nelson, celebrated across Europe after defeating the French at the Battle of the Nile in 1798, visited the Esterhazy Palace shortly afterwards. There he met Haydn and heard the mass performed – and so it gained its memorable nickname.
The work is a favourite of conductor David Russell Hulme. He said: “I can vividly recall first hearing it as a young orchestral player and being thrilled by the soaring soprano solo in the opening Kyrie.”
For the Aberystwyth performance, this will be taken by brilliant Anglo/Irish soprano, Zita Syme. Recently returned after a period working with French companies during the pandemic, she has been busy as a soloist for the Wexford Festival and in London.
Zita has sung with the Choral Society before, as have tenor Rhodri Prys Jones, originally from Llanfyllin, and Dutch/American baritone, Ryan Hugh Ross. Rhodri has appeared in principal roles with both Welsh and English National Opera. Ryan, a favourite soloist at Grange Park Opera, has also appeared with Scottish Opera and at Wexford.
The concert will be Italian mezzo-soprano Arlene Belli’s debut in Aberystwyth. After studies in Rome and London, her busy career has been split between solo work in Italy and with UK companies, including Opera North and English and Welsh National Operas.
The Nelson Mass is a firm favourite with audiences and singers. Handel’s ‘Foundling Hospital Anthem’ is more of a rarity., written to raise funds for the hospital of which Handel was to become a major benefactor – raising over a million pounds in today’s equivalent, mostly by performing his ‘Messiah’ there. He directed the work for the last time at the hospital. So his borrowing of the ‘Halleluja’ chorus to end this attractive work proved to be prophetic!
Opening the concert will be more vintage Handel: the Overture to his ‘Occasional Oratorio’. The work as a whole may be rarely heard, but the Overture has made its own way to become one of Handel’s most popular.
Choral works are at the core of the classical repertoire and offer some of its greatest music. A fine choir and orchestra, with top-flight soloists, performing this music is a live concert experience like no other. Practical and financial issues mean such performances have become fewer and further away from the big centres – but not in Aberystwyth. The Choral Society’s ‘Christmas Oratorio’ drew a sizeable and enthusiastic audience last January. Keep up the support and make January 22 another night to remember.