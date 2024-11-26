Aberystwyth Cemetery & Crematorium is inviting people to submit digital photos of their loved ones to be included in a slideshow to be shown at its annual Christmas Carol and Memorial Service.
The seasonal service takes place on Friday, 13 December at 6pm and there is an open invitation for anyone to attend.
The festive gathering provides an opportunity for families and friends to come together and remember their loved ones in the run up to Christmas, a time when people can particularly feel their losses.
The service will include a selection of readings and popular Christmas Carols.
Refreshments will be available.It is free to attend, and no advance booking is required.
Anyone who would like a photo of a loved one – whether they passed recently or some time ago - to be included in the memorial slideshow during the service should email it to [email protected] by Friday 6 December, using the heading “Christmas Service Photo Slideshow”.
Manager Rachel Harrison said: “Our annual Christmas Carol and Memorial Service is a lovely and meaningful way to bring people together to reflect and honour their loved ones during the festive season.
“Visitors to the event will be able write messages on memory tags which will be hung on our Christmas tree and can also place Christmas cards into our Letters to Loved Ones memorial post box.
“We hope that everyone who joins us will find comfort in being able to pay tribute to their loved one during the service whilst being in the company of other people who are in a similar situation.
“Those who are unable to attend on the night but wish to view the service as a live stream, can do so through Westerleigh Group’s multimedia partner Obitus.“Just visit https://christmas.obitus.com/, enter the username ‘aberystwyth’ and the password ‘sleigh'.”