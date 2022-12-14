There will be no waste collections in Gwynedd on Boxing Day (26 December).
This is the only bank holiday of the year when Gwynedd’s crews do not collect waste.
In order to ensure that no household goes more than three weeks without a waste collection (green wheelie bin or black bag), Gwynedd Council has arranged that everyone who would normally receive a collection on Monday, 26 December will receive a collection on Saturday, 24 December.
Recycling and food waste collections will be held the following week, on 2 January for these residents. Despite being a Bank Holiday, green wheelie bins and black sacks, recycling and food collections will take place as usual on Tuesday, 27 December and Monday, 2 January.
Recognising that the festive period can mean more rubbish and recycling than usual, the council is putting arrangements in place to make it easier for people to use the county’s recycling centres to dispose of their additional festive waste. Therefore, over Christmas and New Year, residents will not be required to make an appointment to attend the council’s recycling centres.
Cllr Dafydd Meurig, cabinet member for environment, said: “Whilst there is a lot we can all do to reuse and try to cut down on unnecessary waste when we buy over Christmas, we realise that this time of year can mean that more rubbish and recycling gathers in homes.
“In order to help families over the festive period, we encourage the people of Gwynedd to make the most of the council’s recycling centres. To make it easier for residents, it will not be necessary to make an appointment between 28 December and Saturday, 7 January when the centres are open.
“However, if you see that the centre is busy consider coming back at a quieter time. The centres are open from 9am to 4pm. Check the opening days of your local centre before heading over.
“Advice and information about recycling and waste is available on the council’s website at www.gwynedd.llyw.cymru/recycling and useful details about the recycling centres and your collection dates for the year are also available to view by downloading the ‘apGwynedd’ app to your smart phone or tablet device.”
For more information about the Council’s recycling and waste services, including the opening hours of your local recycling centre, go to www.gwynedd.llyw.cymru/recycling or if you do not have access to the internet, call 01766 771000.
Full details about the opening hours of the recycling centres over the Christmas period in Gwynedd:
24 December: all sites open from 9am to 1pm (please note that an appointment is required)
25 December – 27 December: all sites closed
28 December: open 9am-4pm - no need to make an appointment (Caergylchu in Caernarfon, Bangor, Dolgellau, Harlech, Pwllheli and Rhwngddwyd in Garndolbenmaen - please note that Y Bala and Blaenau Ffestiniog centres are not open on Wednesdays)
29 December: open 9am-4pm - no need to make an appointment (Caergylchu in Caernarfon, Bangor, Dolgellau, Harlech, Pwllheli and Rhwngddwyd in Garndolbenmaen - please note that Y Bala and Blaenau Ffestiniog centres are not open on Thursdays)
30 December: open 9am-4pm - no need to book an appointment (all recycling centres)
31 December: open 9am-4pm - no need to book an appointment (all recycling centres)
1 January: all sites closed
2 January: open 9am-4pm – no need to book an appointment (all recycling centres)
3 January: open 9am-4pm - no need to make an appointment (Caergylchu in Caernarfon, Bangor, Dolgellau, Harlech, Pwllheli and Rhwngddwyd in Garndolbenmaen - please note that Y Bala and Blaenau Ffestiniog centres are not open on Tuesdays)
4 January: open 9am-4pm - no need to make an appointment (Caergylchu in Caernarfon, Bangor, Dolgellau, Harlech, Pwllheli and Rhwngddwyd in Garndolbenmaen - please note that Y Bala and Blaenau Ffestiniog centres are not open on Wednesdays)
5 January: open 9am-4pm - no need to make an appointment (Caergylchu in Caernarfon, Bangor, Dolgellau, Harlech, Pwllheli and Rhwngddwyd in Garndolbenmaen - please note that Y Bala and Blaenau Ffestiniog centres are not open on Thursdays)
6 January: open 9am-4pm – no need to book an appointment (all recycling centres)
7 January: open 9am-4pm – no need to book an appointment (all recycling centres)
Full details about general waste, Recycling and food waste Collections over Christmas in Gwynedd:
Saturday, 24 December – Household waste collection (green wheelie bin/ black sacks) for thoes that would usually have a collection on Monday, 26 December
Monday, 26 December – No collections
Tuesday, 27 December onwards (including Monday, 2 January) – all waste collected as usual