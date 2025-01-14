With an estimated £2bn of unclaimed benefits in Wales, a renewed effort is underway to make sure people get the financial support they’re entitled to and maximise their household incomes.
With a £36 million investment from the Welsh Government, free and confidential advice is available to guide people through the claims process through the Single Advice Fund income maximisation services.
This is backed by the Welsh Government’s Claim What’s Yours national benefit take-up campaign which is currently running. Whether it’s applying for Personal Independence Payment, Carer’s Allowance, or Pension Credit, help is available through the Advicelink Cymru Claim What’s Yours helpline for anyone needing assistance with their financial entitlements.
Since its launch in 2020, the Single Advice Fund services helped people across Wales secure £160m in additional income and wiping out £43.6m in debts. Last year alone, the Claim What’s Yours helpline, which is funded by the Welsh Government and run by local Citizens Advice services, helped 36,800 people resolve over 120,000 financial, housing, and employment issues.
The Cabinet Secretary for Social Justice, Jane Hutt, said: "Ensuring people claim what they are entitled to makes a positive difference to families across Wales. We’re committed to putting money back into people’s pockets. Whether you’re struggling with daily expenses, managing debt, or unsure about what help is available, there is support for you in claiming the financial help you’re entitled to.”
The Welsh Government is also working with local authorities and other partners to make the benefits, grants and other payments such as Free School Meals, Schools Essentials Grant and Council Tax Reduction Scheme as simple to claim as they possibly can be.
As part of the work to streamline Welsh Benefits, a new £550,000 pilot project with data analytics company, Policy in Practice, is working with 11 local authorities to identify and reach out to people who may not realise they’re eligible for support.
Advicelink Cymru Claim What’s Yours advisors are ready to help you check your eligibility for extra income and guide you through the claiming process. For free advice, call 0800 702 2020.