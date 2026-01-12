Visually-impaired musician Phill Jones from Gwynedd has released his first single on his experiences of living with sight loss.
The 22-ear-old from Caernarfon said 'Diolch i Chdi' talks about his experience of "being in a dark and lonely place” when he was young, thanks his friends and family for their support, and affirms there is light at the end of a dark period in life.
Phill said: “Writing songs is a way for me to be able to show my emotion and my feelings.
"Also, I hope to inspire other people who are visually impaired to make their dreams come true and go for it in life – and not let the visual impairment hold them back."
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.