Police have slammed “inaccurate and distressing” social media posts suggesting a motorcyclist who was airlifted to hospital after a crash outside Bow Street yesterday [Wednesday, 5 August] had died.
Dyfed-Powys Police said that officers and other emergency services attended a single-vehicle collision involving a motorbike on the A487 between Aberystwyth and Bow Street at around 1.20pm on Wednesday.
The motorcycle rider was taken to hospital by air ambulance.
In a statement last night, Dyfed-Powys Police said: “We have been made aware of social media posts circulating that suggest the motorbike rider has since died.
“We can confirm that one person was taken to hospital where they are receiving treatment.
“We urge people not to share posts of this nature as they are inaccurate and distressing.”
The collision occurred just after the railway bridge on the outskirts of Bow Street, with the A487 closed in both directions between Bow Street and the top of Penglais Hill in Aberystwyth while emergency services dealt with the incident.
The road reopened at 4.35pm.
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