A closed place of safety in Aberystwyth for people sectioned by police under the Mental Health Act is unlikely to ever re-open as Hywel Dda Health Board pushes ahead with plans for a single site in Carmarthen.
Historically there has been S136 places of safety in all three counties provided by the Directorate of Mental Health and Learning Disabilities (MHLD) with two in Carmarthenshire; Carmarthen and Llanelli, one Haverfordwest and one in Aberystwyth.
Section 136 (S136) is a section of the Mental Health Act that allows a police officer to convey an individual they suspect to be mentally disordered in a public place, without a warrant, to a place of safety.
Hywel Dda University Health Board is required to provide a place of safety in order that an assessment is undertaken within the required timeframe.
Historically there has been S136 places of safety in all three counties provided by the Directorate of Mental Health and Learning Disabilities (MHLD) with two in Carmarthenshire; Carmarthen and Llanelli, one Haverfordwest and one in Aberystwyth.
Since the Covid-19 pandemic, just one place of safety has been made available across the three counties, while the Gorwelion Community Place of Safety in Aberystwyth was closed due to safety concerns following a review.
During that review there “was a recommendation to consider the potential benefits of having a centralised place of safety for adults in an appropriate environment and with a dedicated staff resource,” a report before Hywel Dda Health Board’s meeting on 30 July said.
The report said that a “lack of location suitability and an unsafe staffing resource are currently the respective reasons why the place of safety in Aberystwyth and Haverfordwest are temporarily closed.”
“Since the Covid-19 Pandemic, the place of safety has been consolidated to Bryngofal ward, Llanelli, Carmarthenshire, and has remained there whilst the joint review by MHLD and the Health, Safety and Security team was undertaken.”
Among a range of options outlined to go out to consultation, the health board’s preferred option is to have a single site adjacent to the Psychiatric Intensive Care Unit (PICU) and the Low Secure Unit at Hafan Derwen, St David’s Park, Carmarthen.
The health board said that option “delivers the strongest overall benefits in relation to safety, quality, clinical effectiveness and sustainability.”
“The Quality Impact Assessment identified that a dedicated Section 136 suite co-located with the PICU and Low Secure Unit provides immediate access to experienced mental health professionals and additional clinical support when individuals present with acute risks or deteriorating mental health,” the report said.
“This significantly improves the Health Board's ability to provide safe, effective and responsive care.
“While no single location can eliminate travel for all individuals, Carmarthen provides the most central location across the Health Board footprint and reduces travel times for many individuals and professionals from Ceredigion and Pembrokeshire.”
An eight week engagement on the plan will take place from 1 September to 26 October.
A report from the engagement process and a final recommendation will be presented before a board meeting in January.
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