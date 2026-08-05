A major road in and out of Aberystwyth is currently closed in both directions.
The A487 is closed in both directions from the top of Penglais Hill in Aberystwyth to Bow Street following what police described as an emergency incident.
Emergency services responded to the scene, including the Wales Air Ambulance.
The road is closed between Penglais Hill just after the junction with the B4572 and just before the railway bridge on the way into Bow Street.
Dyfed-Powys Police has urged people to avoid the area and find alternative routes.
Traffic Wales reported an accident on the road at 1.50pm.
Local diversions are currently in place.
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