In a final act of charity, Cardigan’s Soroptimists have given the club’s last £3,000 to a variety of local causes.
Cardigan Soroptimists were a group of women who worked to deliver charitable services and assistance to the people of Cardigan.
They are a member of the international Federation of Soroptimists, a worldwide network of community giving clubs.
The club closed in April of this year after running for 70 years. But the women of the club had one final act of charity before they fully closed.
The club had £3,000 in its bank account when it closed, and in a final act of charity, the club’s members chose to give it all to charities in the area.
They donated cheques of £500 each to the food bank, local charities Jig-so and Area 43, as well as Women’s Aid, Alzheimer’s Society and Macular Society.
This final act of charity gives Cardigan’s Soroptimists an ending fitting for a club that has dedicated itself to giving to its community since it was first formed – delivering a variety of services such as Meals on Wheels, social events, and even environmental campaigns such as carrying out a beach survey on behalf of the Marine Conservation Society.
Past president of Cardigan’s Soroptimists, Dawn Davies said: “Over the years Cardigan Soroptimists have been involved in the local community giving service in various ways.
“We helped deliver Meals on Wheels for years, provided equipment for our local hospital and money was raised at social events: raffles, coffee mornings, jumble sales and car boot sales.
“We also held an annual charity lunch which raised considerable money which was donated to various charities.
“Members were active on environmental issues such as beach surveys for the Marine Conservation society, tree planting and anti litter campaigns.
“We also took part in regional, national and international projects such as clear water in Senegal and Limbs for Life, a charity providing prosthetics for victims of landmines.”
Dawn said it was a ‘sad day’ when the club closed, but due to its members’ age, and a lack of younger members, they had to make the decision to close.
“It’s been a sad day closing a club that was once very vibrant,” she said. ”We’ve all got too old to keep the club alive, and we haven’t had any young people joining to carry it on.
Despite the club itself closing down, its members will continue to meet each other as friends.
“The club’s been a very welcoming and friendly group of women, we all enjoyed giving back to the community.
“We have already said that we will continue meeting as a friendship group, and that will be quite nice.”