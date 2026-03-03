Mid Wales photographer and writer Brad Carr has announced the pre-order of his debut photobook, Finding Light.
The book is a deeply personal meditation on healing, belonging and the transformative power of nature, and the art of photography. It weaves together more than 100 atmospheric photographs, primarily of Welsh landscapes, with more than 20 creative essays, short stories and poetry.
The book draws its soul from the ancient woodlands, mountain lakes and morning mists of Eryri (Snowdonia) and Mid Wales - landscapes that Carr describes not as mere backdrops, but as characters in their own right: teachers, healers and sentient companions on a powerful inner journey.
“These are not landscape photographs in the conventional sense,” explained Carr.
“They are self-portraits. Each one is a window into an emotional and spiritual state, captured in a moment of profound connection with the natural world.
“I wanted to create a book that shines a light into the darkness of what it means to be a human being, to offer a sense of hope to anyone who has ever felt like they don’t belong and to pay my respect and reverence to nature as humanity’s greatest guide and teacher.”
His foundational exhibition of the same name was exhibited at the prestigious Plas Glyn y Weddw gallery on the Llŷn Peninsula, where it was seen by an estimated 20,000 visitors.
The photobook extends that exhibition’s spirit into print for the first time, accompanied by the full breadth of the artist’s writing voice.
Having lived in Wales for 26 years, he has spent almost a decade exploring the country’s most sacred wild places with camera in hand - from the gnarled, ancient oak woodlands of Meirionnydd to the mist-clad mountain lakes of Eryri.
Finding Light is available for pre-order. Visit www.bradwcarr.com/books-zines/p/finding-light-photobook.
