Plans to build a new Lidl store in Cardigan have been submitted to Ceredigion County Council following a consultation.
Lidl is hoping to build a new store at the site of the B&M Store on Aberystwyth Road.
A supporting statement accompanying a consultation which ran until 28 January said that Lidl aims to employ up to 40 staff at the new store.
The scheme would include a 1,976 sqm store, with 100 car parking spaces, including seven parent and child, six accessible parking bays and two Electric Vehicle charging bays.
Planning documents said: “Staffing levels have yet to be finalised, however, based on existing Lidl’s elsewhere, the proposed store is likely to provide up to 40 full-time and part-time jobs.
“Lidl always seek to source labour locally and provide management opportunities for staff, the company’s philosophy being to provide all its employees with opportunities for developing and progressing their careers with the company, with the longstanding corporate strategy being to promote from within the business.”
The new store would “deliver substantial economic and social value”, Lidl said, and would “create local employment and strengthen supply chains, and also contribute meaningfully to public revenues, community wellbeing, and sustainable development.”
“The development will deliver a modern, energy-efficient foodstore, incorporating sustainability measures such as photovoltaic panels”, documents said.
“The proposed development represents a sustainable, policy-compliant scheme that will regenerate a brownfield site, improve the retail offer in Cardigan, and deliver economic and environmental benefits without causing harm to town centre vitality.”
During a pre-planning consultation period, two responses were received backing the scheme, documents said, while one objection was received from a near neighbour concerned about the new store’s impact on nearby houses.
Under the proposals, the new Lidl store would be set further back than the current B&M store.
The plans have been backed by Cardigan Town Council.
