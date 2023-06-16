A report of a fire on the coast path at Borth has been declared a false alarm.
Crews from Borth and Aberystwyth rushed to the area earlier this afternoon following reports of a fire on the coast path.
However, when they attended the scene, firefighters discovered a controlled fire.
A spokesperson for Mid and West Wales Fire and Rescue Service said: "The incident at Borth is now over. This was a controlled burn that lasted around 20 minutes. The landowner has been advised not to carry out any further controlled burns due to the current dry conditions."
Aberystwyth and Borth crews were called at 1.57pm.