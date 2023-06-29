A group of family, friends and colleagues have completed a challenge walking 60 miles of the Ceredigion Coastal Path in under 24 hours and have smashed a target of raising £5,000 to fund “much-needed equipment” for a ward at Bronglais Hospital in Aberystwyth.
The group started the Ceredigion Coast Challenge in Cardigan at 2pm Friday, 30 June, before crossing the finish line at Ynyslas less than 22 hours later at around 2pm on Saturday, 1 July.
Initially aiming to raise a target of £5,000 for Ystwyth Ward at Bronglais Hospital, a massive £15,000 had already been raised before the challenge begins.
By the end of the challenge, the team had raised more than £20,000.
Walking through rain and bad weather and into the night, the group covered the 60 miles in just 21 hours and 49 minutes.
The total donations reached £20,309 on Sunday night, with fund-raising continuing.
One group member, Ffion Evans, said the challenge to raise money for the ward came after her dad had a major stroke in November 2022.
“He has spent the last seven months receiving care and rehabilitation on the ward,” she said.
“We want to show our appreciation for all of the care dad has, and continues to, receive and will use the money raised to buy much needed equipment.
“Every member of staff on the ward itself, the physios, occupational therapists and speech and language teams have provided excellent care with the facilities they have available to them, however we want to ensure that future patients have access to even greater rehabilitation opportunities.”
The team updated supporters throughout the challenge on Facebook, where thanks were given to the support crew who provided food and hot drinks for the walkers as they completed the journey.
The Ceredigion Coast Challenge team said everyone was “blown away by the money raised”, adding “the people of Ceredigion are “incredible”.