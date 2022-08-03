Coastal path challenge celebrates Wales Coast Path’s 10th anniversary
Today, Wales Coast Path has launched a nation-wide walking challenge - encouraging the people of Wales and beyond to collectively walk the length of the 870-mile Path this summer.
It comes as part of the Wales Coast Path’s tenth anniversary celebrations, encouraging leisurely strollers, hikers and dog-walkers, cyclists and wheelchair users, horse-riders, and community groups, families, residents and visitors alike to get outdoors and enjoy the path.
To get involved, Wales Coast Path is encouraging participants to pledge the number of miles they wish to contribute to the challenge — no matter how big or small, along any sections of the path — between August and September.
What’s more, participants who upload a photo of themselves along the Path on social media, tagging @WalesCoastPath and using the dedicated hashtag #TheBig870, will be in with a chance of winning a tenth anniversary merchandise bundle worth £200.
Sioned Humphreys, Marketing Officer for the Wales Coast Path, said: “The Path has been enjoyed by the people of Wales and the wider world for decades, and during its tenth anniversary year, we’re excited to welcome more people than ever before to discover everything it has to offer.
“The Path is accessible to everyone — not just seasoned walkers — and we hope The Big 870 will encourage people from all walks of life to discover our iconic Path this summer and beyond.”
The bespoke anniversary merchandise collection launched earlier this year, featuring a wide range of sustainably produced products — from headwear to clothing and gifts — with each purchase contributing towards the future of the Path.
The Wales Coast Path is also encouraging walkers to go the extra mile and raise money for a charity of their choice whilst contributing their miles to The Big 870.
To find out more about The Big 870 and to pledge your miles, please visit: https://www.walescoastpath.gov.uk/latest-news/news-and-press-releases/the-big-870/?lang=en.
