Dr James Calvert has been appointed the new Deputy Chief Medical Officer for Wales.
Dr Calvert brings a wealth of experience to the role, having served as Medical Director and Deputy Chief Executive at Aneurin Bevan University Health Board.
A graduate of Oxford University, he holds a PhD in Epidemiology and a Master of Public Health from Harvard University, where he studied as a Fulbright Scholar.
Dr Calvert will also become the National Clinical Director for NHS Performance and Improvement – this fulfils the Welsh Government’s response to a recommendation made by the Ministerial Advisory Group on NHS Performance and Productivity.
Dr Calvert said: "I am honoured to take on this role at such a pivotal time for the NHS in Wales.”
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.