Cobs return to Llanerchaeron
By Dylan Davies
@dylandavies1[email protected]
Monday 6th June 2022
Tomos and Seren at Llanerchaeron (National Trust Images Paul Harris )
Horses have returned to the traditional farmyard at Llanerchaeron near Aberaeron, which is cared for by National Trust Cymru.
Tomos and Seren, two eighteen-year-old Welsh Cobs, have been living together for over a decade and recently moved into the Welsh farmyard. Visitors will be able to meet the horses when they visit, during certain times of the day at the stable blocks.
