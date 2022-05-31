Cobs return to Llanerchaeron

Horses have returned to the traditional farmyard at Llanerchaeron near Aberaeron, which is cared for by National Trust Cymru.

Tomos and Seren, two eighteen-year-old Welsh Cobs, have been living together for over a decade and recently moved into the Welsh farmyard. Visitors will be able to meet the horses when they visit, during certain times of the day at the stable blocks.