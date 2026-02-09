Ceredigion taxi firms have called on the county council to raise fares amid concerns about the long-term sustainability of the trade.
Ceredigion County Council’s Licensing Committee on 12 February will discuss a plan to riase taxi fares in Ceredigion.
A report for the meeting said that a request for a taxi fares review in the county was submitted in August last year.
The last time a review took place in Ceredigion was 2022.
The suggested tariff increase in the request included adding a minimum of £1 to fares for each first half-mile and then 2p to each subsequent tenth of a mile.
That plan would “represent an overall average increase of approximately 23.7 per cent across all fare components,” the report said.
The request said the “changes reflect inflation in running costs and bring Ceredigion’s fares closer to neighbouring authorities such as Carmarthenshire and Gwynedd.”
The report said: “Ceredigion County Council currently sits 226th out of 341 Councils, with a two-mile journey in Ceredigion currently costing £6.80.
“The highest current Taxi Fare for a two-mile journey in Wales is £7.60 in Conwy, and the lowest is £5.60 in Wrexham.
“The average for a two-mile journey in Wales in £6.56, with the UK average being £7.40.
“The increase suggested would increase the cost of a two-mile journey within Ceredigion to £8.25, this would put Ceredigion 64th in the Taxi Fare League Table and the highest of all Welsh councils.”
A survey of taxi firms found that 88 per cent favoured an increase, with almost half requesting a 10 per cent increase in fees.
A 10 per cent rise would increase a two-mile journey in Ceredigion from £6.80 to £7.45.
This would place Ceredigion in 158th of the Private Hire & Taxi Magazine’s two-mile journey table, up from 226th.
“As part of the taxi fare review, a questionnaire was issued to all licensed drivers and operators in Ceredigion to assess views on and support for a proposed fare increase,” the report said.
“It was distributed to 275 recipients and open from 11 November to 19 December 2025, receiving 50 responses.
“The responses show strong and consistent support among taxi drivers for a fare increase, driven by rising costs, low earnings, and concerns about the long-term sustainability of the trade.
“Current fares, particularly daytime rates, are widely viewed as insufficient, with many drivers earning near or below minimum wage despite long hours.
“Respondents broadly agreed that increases across all tariffs are justified, with higher rates for unsocial hours to reflect additional costs and reduced availability, and that higher fares would support fair pay, driver retention, improved vehicle standards, safer and more reliable services, and local economic benefits.”
