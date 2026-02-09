Welsh charity Tir Nature (Nature’s Land) has secured 1,195 acres in Cwm Doethïe in the Cambrian Mountains, with plans to restore wildlife, habitats, peatland and biodiversity.
This will create cleaner water, healthier soils, improved carbon storage and reduced flood risk for downstream farmland.
Tir Nature says it will serve as a beacon of hope and a demonstration of landscape-scale nature recovery, working with local communities and tradespeople.
Tir Natur Chair Tash Reilly said: “We’ve been really encouraged by the positive response from our neighbours.
“This is about Welsh nature flourishing alongside, and supporting, Welsh rural communities.
“It’s a story of hope for the future.”
The charity will introduce hardy cattle, Welsh mountain ponies, and an ancient pig breed for grazing, helping to restore habitats.
Following the restoration work, missing species including red squirrels, pine martens, polecats, curlews and hen harriers could return.
With local input, the charity also plans to tell the stories of those who once worked in the 55 traditional stone landmarks, celebrating the area’s cultural and historic heritage.
The land was assessed as having poor grazing value and unsuitable for commercial forestry due to its location in the Mynydd Mallaen/ Cwm Doethïe Site of Special Scientific Interest.
The vendors will continue living in their farmhouse and farming adjacent plots of land.
The charity will soon be launching guided walks, talks and volunteer days.
Having already raised over 50 per cent of the £2.2m purchase costs, a philanthropic bridging loan has enabled Tir Natur to purchase the site, securing it while further fundraising is in progress.
The charity is appealing for public donations to bridge the gap and kickstart early restoration work and further community-centred activities.
