Today, Friday, 19 January, eight Ceredigion schools and six Gwynedd schools remain closed (one partially). Coleg Ceredigion's Cardigan campus is also shut for a further day with teaching continuing to go ahead online. A post on social media last yesterday said: "Our Cardigan campus will remain CLOSED tomorrow (19 of January 2024) to all staff and students owing to the adverse weather conditions. Lessons will still be delivered online and the campus will re open on Monday the 22nd of January. Aberystwyth campus will remain open as normal."