Cold weather continues to affect some schools and one college across Ceredigion and Gwynedd.
Yesterday we reported on the closure of 27 schools, one library and a college campus because of snow and ice and subsequent staffing issues.
Today, Friday, 19 January, eight Ceredigion schools and six Gwynedd schools remain closed (one partially). Coleg Ceredigion's Cardigan campus is also shut for a further day with teaching continuing to go ahead online. A post on social media last yesterday said: "Our Cardigan campus will remain CLOSED tomorrow (19 of January 2024) to all staff and students owing to the adverse weather conditions. Lessons will still be delivered online and the campus will re open on Monday the 22nd of January. Aberystwyth campus will remain open as normal."
Gwynedd's Ysgol Maesincla and Ysgol Yr Hendre, Ysgol Syr Hugh Owen, Caernarfon, Ysgol Tryfan, Bangor and Ysgol Y Felinheli remain fully closed today. Ysgol Bontnewydd is partially closed with staff able to attend to teach years 1-6 but the nursery there is closed because staff have been unable to travel due to the conditions this morning. In Ceredigion the following schools are closed again today (19 January) due to the cold weather and snow:
Ysgol Uwchradd Aberteifi
Ysgol Gynradd Aberteifi
Ysgol Bro Teifi
Ysgol Cenarth
Ysgol Llechryd
Ysgol Penparc
Ysgol Bro Siôn Cwilt
Ysgol Ciliau Parc
