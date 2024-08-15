Learners at Coleg Meirion-Dwyfor are celebrating after another exceptional year of A Level and vocational results.
Pass rates at Coleg Meirion-Dwyfor have increased since last year, with the college’s impressive overall A Level pass rate of 99% (+1% vs 2023), with 83% A*-C (+7% vs 2023), while 24% of learners achieved the top-grades of A*-A (+1% vs 2023).
30% of Vocational learners have achieved the highest Distinction or Distinction* grade, and 96 achieved a Merit to Distinction* grade in their qualifications.
Coleg Meirion-Dwyfor has achieved its best-ever results for acceptances by Russell Group Universities, with 30 students securing places, including one at Oxford University. A record two students have also gained the grades to study Medicine, the highest number in the college's history.
Coleg Meirion-Dwyfor’s excellent A Level A*-C pass rate is above the UK and Welsh national comparators which has enabled learners to go on to study at prestigious Universities across the UK, including: University of Liverpool, University of Cardiff, University of Edinburgh, University of Manchester, University of Bristol, University of Nottingham, University of York, Bangor University, with some continuing their Higher Education on one of Grŵp Llandrillo Menai’s Degree programmes.
Coleg Meirion-Dwyfor’s learners have been accepted onto a variety of subjects including, Medicine, Dentistry, Midwifery, Nursing, Zoology, Biochemistry, Marine Biology, Neurology, Physics, Architecture, Physiotherapy, English Literature, Engineering, Primary Education, Music, Welsh, and Sports Coaching.
Olaf Niechcial, from Tremadog, achieved A* in Mathematics and Further Mathematics, and A in both Computer Science and Physics. Olaf said: “Coleg Meirion-Dwyfor has helped me a lot to reach my full potential. Thanks to all the support from the staff and tutors I'm on my way to Oxford!
“College is an amazing place to study. The resources are the best throughout the country, the staff are so supportive. Thank you for everything.”
Gwenllian Jones, from Nefyn, will study Biochemistry at Bristol University after achieving A*AA in her A-levels in Biology, Chemistry and Physics.
She said: “I really enjoyed studying the sciences at Coleg Meirion-Dwyfor. The lecturers’ enthusiasm for their subjects was evident, making their lessons engaging. The laboratories are well-equipped with modern facilities and the practical lab work in particular sparked my interest in the field of Biochemistry.”
Olivia Boyd attained A* grades in Biology, Chemistry, and Mathematics, and an A in AS Further Mathematics. Ahead of receiving her results, she had already been offered an unconditional place and scholarship at Aberystwyth University to study Biochemistry.
She said: “I really enjoyed studying for my A Levels at college. I've made a lot of new friends during my time here, and the lecturers are so supportive. College has improved my confidence and independence so much - thanks to all of my lecturers for being so supportive.”
Math Hughes achieved an A* in Maths, A* in Physics and A in Chemistry. He is going on to study Physics at Cardiff University.
He said: “I’m very happy with my results. I was up at 4am this morning! College has been great, I’ve made a lot of new friends. The teachers have been very good, they’ve been very helpful.”
Siôn Guntton, who studies BTEC in Information Technology at Dolgellau, achieved an impressive two Distinction* and 1 Distinction. He said: “I’m very happy with these results, which mean that I can study Computer Science at Aston University in Birmingham.”
“The college has been very supportive. The extracurricular opportunities, such as following the EESW Project, were great for me personally. The computing labs are excellent here at the college.
“I’m very grateful for the tutors at college who pushed me to get these results.”
Ned Pugh, who studied Engineering at Coleg Meirion-Dwyfor, achieved an impressive three Distinction* grades. He’ll go on to start an apprenticeship with Cyngor Gwynedd in September.
Fflur Rees Jones, Assistant Principal of Coleg Menai & Meirion Dwyfor with responsibility for A Level, said:
"Heartfelt congratulations to all students progressing from Coleg Meirion-Dwyfor to the next exciting chapter in their lives. After another successful year we are extremely proud of their efforts and the high proportion of A*-C grades they have achieved.”
She added” “During the past 12 months, staff members and the students themselves have worked hard to achieve their potential. I'm so pleased that the vast majority of students will be taking up their first-choice university places; we wish them every success for the future”.
