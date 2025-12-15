It is tradition that at least once during the festive season Meirionnydd Ramblers enjoy minced pies and mulled wine during a walk so join them on their next 6.5 mile circular.
Mince pies and Mulled wine, Llanegryn on Monday, 22 December, begins and ends in the small village car park at the Neuadd in Llanegryn.
Leave the village and using minor roads and field paths and follow a small stream through a wood.
The path there is steep and very narrow so care must be taken but you soon emerge into open farmland, and a little further on you can have a coffee stop. Depending on the weather it will be there they will have coffee, supplemented by festive refreshments.
After these the walk. which will be on a combination of farm paths and minor roads, continues. There are two tricky wall stiles to be negotiated but there will be many hands to help people cross these safely and you shall then descend a bridleway to enjoy distant views over the Broadwater, which is where the River Dysynni flows into Cardigan Bay. In the eighteenth and nineteenth centuries small ships were launched from here to carry peat from local peat bogs. The area is now a saltwater lagoon formed from the silted up estuary and provides a home to over wintering and migratory wetland birds.
Further on, the route takes you closer to the reeded banks of the Dysynni before going steeply uphill to once again pick up a minor road to return to the village. There are several stretches of paths that are likely to be boggy and muddy so gaiters and walking poles are recommended. Total ascent is approximately 780 feet.
This is a Group grade C walk, National Grade Moderate walk with an ascent of 781ft/238m.
Please let the leader know if you are planning to come along so she can ensure that there are sufficient refreshments, and also if you are intending to arrive by bus from Dolgellau. Also please note that the toilets in Llanegryn are currently undergoing refurbishment and are not in use.
Start time, 10am. Estimated finish, 3pm.
There is limited parking in village (Neuadd) car park in centre of Llanegryn so please car share. It will also be possible to arrive at the start of the walk by catching the 09.03 G21 bus from Dolgellau. This bus no longer goes into Llanegryn village but you can alight at the main road and walk a short distance downhill to the Neuadd (Grid Ref: SH601054, postcode: LL36 9SN).
Contact ]Gill C on 07787 835490 (text or voice message).
Visit http://www.meirionnyddramblers.org.uk for any changes.
