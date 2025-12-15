After these the walk. which will be on a combination of farm paths and minor roads, continues. There are two tricky wall stiles to be negotiated but there will be many hands to help people cross these safely and you shall then descend a bridleway to enjoy distant views over the Broadwater, which is where the River Dysynni flows into Cardigan Bay. In the eighteenth and nineteenth centuries small ships were launched from here to carry peat from local peat bogs. The area is now a saltwater lagoon formed from the silted up estuary and provides a home to over wintering and migratory wetland birds.