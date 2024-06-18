A college campus in Gwynedd welcomed more than 100 people through its doors on Saturday, 15 June to take part in a Community Fun Day.
Between 11am and 2pm, visitors to Coleg Meirion-Dwyfor’s Pwllheli campus enjoyed fun activities showcasing what the college has to offer, including a film and acting workshop, coding challenges, and engineering and construction activities.
Stunning artwork from the college’s A-level students was on display, there was a performance from local singer and ‘Cân I Gymru’ winner Dylan Morris, and visitors were also able to see a steam engine at close quarters.
There were slime workshops with Xplore, reading activities, health and social care workshops, and Welsh-language lessons with Dysgwyr Dwyfor.
It was a busy day too at Coleg Menai’s Llangefni, which held its Community Fun Day at the same time as Coleg Meirion-Dwyfor.
Coleg Meirion-Dwyfor has campuses in Pwllheli and Dolgellau, and is part of Grŵp Llandrillo Menai, north Wales’ largest college group.
The campuses deliver further education, higher education, apprenticeships and more to around 21,000 students across Gwynedd, Anglesey, Conwy and Denbighshire.
For more information about the range of courses on offer at Coleg Meirion-Dwyfor and Grŵp Llandrillo Menai, visit www.gllm.ac.uk/courses.