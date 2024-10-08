Aberystwyth Rugby Club will host a Young Farmers' Sports Day this Thursday, 10 October.
The event has been organised by the Active Wellbeing team at Coleg Ceredigion and Coleg Sir Gâr.
Taking part will be land-based students from Coleg Ceredigion’s Cardigan campus, Coleg Cambria, NPTC, Coleg Sir Gâr’s Gelli Aur campus and Coleg Llandrillo Menai’s Glynllifon campus.
Mental health charities Tir Dewi, FCN, DPJ Foundation and the NHS Iechyd Da youth health team will also be attending to share awareness of their services and to support the event which is being held on World Mental Health Day.
Also supporting the event will be wellbeing staff from each college and the sports arm of CollegesWales.
The day, which runs from 11am to 3pm on Thursday, October 10, will consist of rugby tournaments and a tug-of-war at the end of the day.
This is the first event of its kind organised by Coleg Ceredigion and Coleg Sir Gâr with plans to extend it to an annual event.
Kayleigh Brading, Active Wellbeing coordinator at Coleg Sir Gâr and Coleg Ceredigion, is organising the event and said:
"We are absolutely delighted to see such strong interest and support from the farming community for this event, especially as we come together on World Mental Health Day.
This is not just an inter-college tournament, but a true community event, promoting both physical and mental well-being. We are deeply grateful to everyone who has supported the event and the teams involved."
Elizabeth Bowes, head of agriculture at Coleg Sir Gâr said: “It’s fantastic that this event has been organised with the farming community in mind, fusing sport and wellbeing and providing support on health and mental health services in agriculture.
“It’s going to be a fun and uplifting day and for us, a chance for our land-based rugby team to sport their brand-new rugby kit for the first time.”