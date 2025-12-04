Workshops have been held in Ceredigion in a bid to get young people to turn out and vote in next year’s Senedd elections.
The 'My First Vote Tour' was held during November in conjunction with Ceredigion Electoral Services and the Senedd Commission to raise awareness among pupils and communities about their right to vote in the Senedd Elections in 2026.
The sessions were held for more than 720 young people and included sessions for the county's secondary schools, Ceredigion Disability Forum, Aberaid, ESOL students, students at Coleg Ceredigion, students at Aberystwyth University, and many more.
Eifion Evans, Returning Officer for the Ceredigion Penfro constituency, said: "It's vitally important that our young people know what to expect when they go to vote for the first time and our intention is to ensure that they understand the importance of registering to vote but also that they understand what responsibilities the Senedd has and that the right to vote gives young people a real voice when it comes to shaping the future of Wales."
Kiani Francis, Member of the Welsh Youth Parliament for Ceredigion added: "Our session on learning about voting rights for young people was a great experience for us to think critically and discuss how significant young people who vote can be.
“Whether that was through the interactive mock election, which helped us understand the new system of proportional representation, or the statistics that highlighted how under-represented young people are in contemporary politics.”
Bethan Roberts, Education and Youth Engagement Officer (Mid and West Wales) Welsh Parliament, said she was “proud of the work and said the sessions had been “specially tailored to explain the powers that Senedd Cymru has and how to practically go about registering to vote and casting a vote."
The Senedd Election will take place on 7 May 2026.
