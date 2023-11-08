Coleg Meirion-Dwyfor, Menai and Glynllifon will hold open events across their campuses this November.
Some of the events start tonight, Thursday, 9 November, so for anyone interested in studying at college, open events are the perfect opportunity to explore the college's campuses throughout Gwynedd including at Pwllheli, Dolgellau, Bangor, and check out the outstanding facilities, meet the tutors and find out about the courses on offer.
You can also find out what it’s like to study at college, ask any questions you might have, and get advice about how to secure your place for September 2024.
Aled Jones-Griffith, Principal of Coleg Menai and Coleg Meirion-Dwyfor, said: "The open events that have been organised across our campuses are a great opportunity for you to see our excellent facilities and meet the staff to find out more about the courses on offer.
"Even though next September feels far away, starting to plan your future is an important step. We are sure we have something to offer everyone, and we are really looking forward to seeing you."
The full list of open events is as follows:
Coleg Meirion-Dwyfor
Pwllheli campus - Thursday 9 November, 5-7pm
Pwllheli Hafan campus (Engineering) - Thursday 9 November, 5-7pm
Dolgellau campus - Monday 13 November, 5-7pm
Dolgellau CaMDA campus (Construction and Engineering) - Monday 13 November 5-7pm
The college also operates Coleg Menai in Gwynedd and Coleg Glynllifon and the open events for these colleges are as follows:
Coleg Menai
Friars Hall, Bangor - Tuesday 14 November, 4.30-6.30pm
Llangefni campus - Wednesday 15 November 4.30-6.30pm
Parc Menai (Art and Design) - Thursday 16 November 4.30-6.30pm
Coleg Glynllifon
Coleg Glynllifon - Saturday 18 November 9am-1pm
To book your place at any of the open events, go to www.gllm.ac.uk/events or click here.